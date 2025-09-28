Tragic Electrocution in Paddy Fields
A couple was tragically electrocuted in West Singhbhum district after stepping onto a submerged live wire in a rain-drenched paddy field. The incident claimed the lives of Purgun Hembram and her husband, Veer Singh Hembram, who attempted to rescue her. Authorities recovered the bodies for further investigation.
In a tragic incident, a couple was electrocuted in Pandrasali, West Singhbhum district, after accidentally coming into contact with a submerged electric wire in a rain-soaked paddy field. The unfortunate mishap was reported by local authorities on Sunday.
Purgun Hembram, aged 30, was the first to step onto the live wire on Saturday night, leading to her untimely death. Her husband, Veer Singh Hembram, attempted to rescue her but was also electrocuted, as detailed by Mrinal Kumar, Officer-in-Charge of the Pandrasali thana outpost.
Following the incident, police teams arrived at the scene, recovered the bodies, and sent them for post-mortem examination as part of the ongoing investigation. The community is mourning the loss of the couple who met their demise in such a tragic way.
