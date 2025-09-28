Flotilla for Hope: Sailing Against the Blockade

An international aid flotilla, which briefly halted in Greek waters for repairs, has set sail towards Gaza. Activists seek to defy Israel's naval blockade and deliver critical assistance to the Palestinian region. Greek vessels have joined, making the flotilla's 47 civilian boats effort "complete," according to the organizers.

The Global Sumud Flotilla expressed solidarity on social media, highlighting their dedication to breaking the siege's silence. Prominent figures, including Greta Thunberg, are part of the group aiming to deliver aid this week. Italy's Foreign Minister suggested rerouting aid through Cyprus, but the flotilla declined this route, citing dangers in approaching Israeli waters.

The flotilla encountered drones armed with stun grenades and irritants in international waters but proceeded without injuries. Israel maintains that its blockade is legal, citing security concerns. In response to the ongoing conflict which began after Hamas' attack on October 7, 2023, both Italy and Spain have positioned navy ships for humanitarian support.

(With inputs from agencies.)