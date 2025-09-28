Drug Busts in Jammu and Kashmir: Police Clamp Down on Narcotics

In a concerted effort to curb drug trafficking, the Jammu and Kashmir Police launched two separate operations resulting in the arrest of two alleged drug peddlers in the Budgam and Shopian districts, according to officials on Sunday.

Utilizing specific intelligence, a police checkpoint was established at Naghard in the Wachi area of Shopian, leading to the interception of a suspect, Imtiyaz Ahmad Sheikh from Pombia Kulgam. A search uncovered 101 grams of a charas-like substance, a police spokesman confirmed.

Meanwhile, in Budgam district, another drug peddler, Moomin Qadir Dhobi from Dharambugh Kralpora, was apprehended with 112 grams of similar contraband. Further investigations in Shopian led to the seizure of one kilogram from Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh's residence, but he is currently on the run.