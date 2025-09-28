Tragic Honor Killing in Morena: A Father's Ultimate Betrayal

A heartbreaking incident, suspected to be a case of 'honor killing,' transpired in Morena's Ambah Bypass locality. A father, in a shocking betrayal, allegedly shot dead his 17-year-old daughter over a love affair, subsequently disposing of her body in a river.

The police, prompted by a tip-off from a concerned neighbor who heard a gunshot and a scream, detained Bharat alias Bantu Sikarwar. Despite his initial evasions, Sikarwar eventually confessed to disposing of his daughter's body, claiming a ceiling fan accident.

The body was recovered by authorities on Sunday with assistance from the State Disaster Emergency Response Force. As investigations unfold, the tragic case underscores deep-seated societal issues surrounding 'honor' and family reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)