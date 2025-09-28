Left Menu

Torchlight Rally: Motok Community Demands Justice

The indigenous Motok community in Assam's Tinsukia district rallied for Scheduled Tribe status and the upgradation of their autonomous council. Promised a decade ago, these demands were part of the BJP's 2014 electoral pledges. Approximately 30,000 joined the torchlight procession, insisting on greater autonomy and constitutional rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dibrugarh | Updated: 28-09-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 20:36 IST
Torchlight Rally: Motok Community Demands Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of members of the Motok indigenous community gathered in Sadiya, Assam's Tinsukia district, on Sunday, holding a torchlight procession to demand Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and an upgrade to their autonomous council within the Sixth Schedule framework.

The protesters, carrying banners and placards, made their demands loud and clear. They argued that the ST status was promised to them over a decade ago by the BJP, particularly during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections when Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to grant this status to six indigenous Assamese communities.

Led by the All Assam Motok Yuva Chatra Sanmilan's general secretary, Swaroop Gohain, the community has grown impatient after years of waiting for constitutional recognition. Gohain warned of intensified agitation if their demands continue to be ignored, emphasizing the community's resolve to pressure both state and central governments until their rights are acknowledged.

TRENDING

1
Viksit Bharat Run Unites Community in Harrow Celebration

Viksit Bharat Run Unites Community in Harrow Celebration

 United Kingdom
2
Viktor Hovland's Injury Shakes Up Ryder Cup Singles Lineup

Viktor Hovland's Injury Shakes Up Ryder Cup Singles Lineup

 Global
3
Celebrating Unity in Diversity: India's Unmesha Festival Unites Global Writers

Celebrating Unity in Diversity: India's Unmesha Festival Unites Global Write...

 India
4
India Dominates in Asia Cup Final with Stellar Bowling Performance

India Dominates in Asia Cup Final with Stellar Bowling Performance

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025