Torchlight Rally: Motok Community Demands Justice

Thousands of members of the Motok indigenous community gathered in Sadiya, Assam's Tinsukia district, on Sunday, holding a torchlight procession to demand Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and an upgrade to their autonomous council within the Sixth Schedule framework.

The protesters, carrying banners and placards, made their demands loud and clear. They argued that the ST status was promised to them over a decade ago by the BJP, particularly during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections when Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to grant this status to six indigenous Assamese communities.

Led by the All Assam Motok Yuva Chatra Sanmilan's general secretary, Swaroop Gohain, the community has grown impatient after years of waiting for constitutional recognition. Gohain warned of intensified agitation if their demands continue to be ignored, emphasizing the community's resolve to pressure both state and central governments until their rights are acknowledged.