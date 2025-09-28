Maharashtra Braces for Floods: Leadership in Action
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde reviews flood readiness in Mumbai and other districts amid heavy rains. Emphasizing safety, he urges swift evacuation in at-risk areas, support for affected residents, and quick aid for farmers. Priority remains on minimizing harm to people and animals.
In a proactive response to severe monsoon rains, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde conducted a thorough assessment of flood preparedness across vulnerable regions, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, emphasizing high alert status to prevent casualties.
During a virtual meeting with Konkan Divisional Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi and district officials, Shinde prioritized the safety of humans and animals, instructing authorities to be ready for any crisis, particularly focusing on at-risk structures in Thane and beyond.
In addition to assessing the flood impacts in Marathwada districts, Shinde highlighted the state government's commitment to provide timely assistance to farmers and ensure adequate supplies for affected citizens, calling for conditions to be adjusted to expedite relief efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
