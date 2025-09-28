Delhi Schools and Airports Face Hoax Bomb Threats, Stir Panic

On a recent Sunday morning, over 300 schools and multiple airports in Delhi were sent into a panic following bomb threats that were later confirmed as hoaxes, authorities revealed. The menacing emails were sent by a group identifying as 'Terrorizers111'.

The threatening messages were flagged at 6.08 am, alarming school administrations and airport officials with subject lines reading 'Bombs placed around your building, react or face the disaster.' Recipients were warned to act within 24 hours.

Emergency teams comprising police, fire service members, and bomb disposal units were dispatched to the sites, including CRPF Public School and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya. Despite extensive searches, no threats were detected. Such hoaxes have plagued Delhi's institutions repeatedly in recent months.