Vaughn Miller, Bahamas' Environmental Minister, Passes Away at 64
Vaughn Miller, the Bahamas' Minister for the Environment, has passed away at the age of 64. The Office of the Prime Minister confirmed his death. Miller, a former parliamentarian and radio voice, leaves behind a legacy of public service and dedication to community well-being.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 20:58 IST
Vaughn Miller, the Bahamas' Minister for the Environment, died at the age of 64, as confirmed by the Office of the Prime Minister on Sunday.
According to police, Miller was found unresponsive early morning and was later pronounced dead at a hospital. No foul play is suspected.
Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis paid tribute to Miller, noting his journey from a young man in Eleuthera to a respected public servant.
