Left Menu

Vaughn Miller, Bahamas' Environmental Minister, Passes Away at 64

Vaughn Miller, the Bahamas' Minister for the Environment, has passed away at the age of 64. The Office of the Prime Minister confirmed his death. Miller, a former parliamentarian and radio voice, leaves behind a legacy of public service and dedication to community well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 20:58 IST
Vaughn Miller, Bahamas' Environmental Minister, Passes Away at 64

Vaughn Miller, the Bahamas' Minister for the Environment, died at the age of 64, as confirmed by the Office of the Prime Minister on Sunday.

According to police, Miller was found unresponsive early morning and was later pronounced dead at a hospital. No foul play is suspected.

Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis paid tribute to Miller, noting his journey from a young man in Eleuthera to a respected public servant.

TRENDING

1
Viksit Bharat Run Unites Community in Harrow Celebration

Viksit Bharat Run Unites Community in Harrow Celebration

 United Kingdom
2
Viktor Hovland's Injury Shakes Up Ryder Cup Singles Lineup

Viktor Hovland's Injury Shakes Up Ryder Cup Singles Lineup

 Global
3
Celebrating Unity in Diversity: India's Unmesha Festival Unites Global Writers

Celebrating Unity in Diversity: India's Unmesha Festival Unites Global Write...

 India
4
India Dominates in Asia Cup Final with Stellar Bowling Performance

India Dominates in Asia Cup Final with Stellar Bowling Performance

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025