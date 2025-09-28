Daring Daylight Heist Cracked: Police Apprehend Jewel Robbers in Dramatic Chase

Three men have been arrested in connection with a high-profile daylight robbery near Bharat Mandapam, where jewellery worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore was stolen, police said on Sunday. The arrests conclude an intense four-day chase, culminating in arrests in Karol Bagh.

The culprits, identified as Pardeep Singh (40), Kaku alias Jai Malik (32), and Vishnu (43), allegedly intercepted two individuals transporting gold and silver at gunpoint near Bhairon Mandir, absconding with 37.061 kg of silver and 870 grams of gold.

Police efforts, involving CCTV footage and informant tips, led to an arrest in Karol Bagh, where Vishnu was detained. His cooperation guided officers to Pardeep and Kaku, captured after a car chase. Despite their efforts to evade capture, the suspects were overpowered by officers.