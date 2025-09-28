Family Feud Turns Fatal in Nagrota Bagwan

A tragic incident unfolded in Nagrota Bagwan, Kangra district, as a 26-year-old, identified as Sukhvinder, was arrested for allegedly murdering his uncle, Ashok Kumar, amid a lingering land dispute, according to local police.

The altercation occurred on Sunday in Ludret village while Ashok was en route to work, only to be intercepted by his nephew. A heated exchange quickly escalated, leading Sukhvinder to reportedly stab Ashok multiple times, inflicting fatal injuries before fleeing the scene.

Despite efforts by locals to save Ashok by rushing him to Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, he was pronounced dead. Kangra SP Ashok Ratan confirmed the arrest, highlighting the ongoing family feud over land, leaving behind Ashok's widow and two daughters.

