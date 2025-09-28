West Bengal Gears Up for Torrential Rain: Emergency Measures in Place

The West Bengal government has taken proactive steps in anticipation of heavy rainfall in early October, following warnings from the India Meteorological Department. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed officials to be on high alert and ensure all necessary emergency protocols are in place.

In light of recent tragedies resulting in twelve deaths, the administration is keen on minimizing further risks. A control room, staffed by a senior IAS officer, will be operational 24/7 during the critical periods to provide continuous oversight and coordination.

The IMD has forecasted the development of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, prompting advisories against maritime activities. Strong winds and rough seas are expected, and precautionary measures are essential for the safety of the coastal communities.

