Taliban Releases U.S. Citizen Amid Rising Diplomatic Tensions

Afghanistan's Taliban freed U.S. citizen Amir Amiri with Qatari mediation after a visit from U.S. envoy Adam Boehler. The release follows U.S. President Trump's demand for the Taliban to return Bagram air base. This marks the fifth release facilitated by Qatar this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 02:27 IST
The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has released American national Amir Amiri from custody following diplomatic mediation led by Qatar. Amiri's release was confirmed on Sunday after a trip by Washington's hostage envoy, Adam Boehler, according to U.S. officials.

This development comes in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed pressure on the Taliban to cede control of Afghanistan's strategic Bagram air base, a site once manned by American troops post-9/11. The release of Amiri marks the fifth U.S. civilian freed under Qatari intervention this year, as well as the release of a British couple.

Meanwhile, tensions remain as the Taliban denies detaining Ahmad Habibi, a former Afghan civil aviation head, despite the insistence of his family that he remains under their control. The debate over the management of Bagram reflects broader geopolitical disputes as the U.S. contemplates possible security measures involving significant military deployments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

