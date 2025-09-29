Taliban Releases U.S. Citizen Amid Rising Diplomatic Tensions

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has released American national Amir Amiri from custody following diplomatic mediation led by Qatar. Amiri's release was confirmed on Sunday after a trip by Washington's hostage envoy, Adam Boehler, according to U.S. officials.

This development comes in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed pressure on the Taliban to cede control of Afghanistan's strategic Bagram air base, a site once manned by American troops post-9/11. The release of Amiri marks the fifth U.S. civilian freed under Qatari intervention this year, as well as the release of a British couple.

Meanwhile, tensions remain as the Taliban denies detaining Ahmad Habibi, a former Afghan civil aviation head, despite the insistence of his family that he remains under their control. The debate over the management of Bagram reflects broader geopolitical disputes as the U.S. contemplates possible security measures involving significant military deployments.

(With inputs from agencies.)