Legal Battle Erupts as Trump Deploys Troops to Portland

Amid a rising legal battle, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth authorized the deployment of 200 Oregon National Guard troops under federal authority to Portland. This decision follows President Donald Trump's controversial plan to send military forces into the Democratic-led city, sparking widespread protest and legal moves against it.

Trump's deployment, announced on Saturday, aims to protect federal immigration facilities from what he describes as 'domestic terrorists' and gives permission for troops to use 'full force, if necessary.' However, Oregon filed a lawsuit in response, arguing the move oversteps presidential powers. This legal challenge, filed by Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield, disputes the necessity and legality of such drastic action.

The Pentagon was reportedly caught off guard by Trump's directive, which was perceived as unexpected by many within his administration. The situation in Portland highlights rising tensions between federal and state authorities, with accusations that Trump is exploiting military power for political gain amidst decreasing violent crime rates in the city.

