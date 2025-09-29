Left Menu

Legal Battle Erupts as Trump Deploys Troops to Portland

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered 200 Oregon National Guard troops to Portland under federal control amidst a lawsuit challenging President Trump's deployment decision. The move, purportedly to protect federal facilities from 'domestic terrorists,' is seen as exceeding presidential powers and faces legal opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 04:42 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 04:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid a rising legal battle, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth authorized the deployment of 200 Oregon National Guard troops under federal authority to Portland. This decision follows President Donald Trump's controversial plan to send military forces into the Democratic-led city, sparking widespread protest and legal moves against it.

Trump's deployment, announced on Saturday, aims to protect federal immigration facilities from what he describes as 'domestic terrorists' and gives permission for troops to use 'full force, if necessary.' However, Oregon filed a lawsuit in response, arguing the move oversteps presidential powers. This legal challenge, filed by Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield, disputes the necessity and legality of such drastic action.

The Pentagon was reportedly caught off guard by Trump's directive, which was perceived as unexpected by many within his administration. The situation in Portland highlights rising tensions between federal and state authorities, with accusations that Trump is exploiting military power for political gain amidst decreasing violent crime rates in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

