Press Freedom Under Scrutiny as Journalist's Access Revoked in Indonesia

In a significant development concerning press freedom, Indonesia's press council has called on President Prabowo Subianto to restore access for a CNN Indonesia journalist who recently had her credentials revoked. The journalist's access was withdrawn following a question posed about the faltering free meal program during a presidential event.

Titin Rosmasari, editor-in-chief at CNN Indonesia, confirmed that the credentials were revoked after the journalist asked the president about incidents of food poisoning among school children who participated in the program. The president acknowledged the issue, stressing the importance of addressing it without allowing it to become politicized.

Amid mounting concerns over press freedom in Indonesia, the press council insists the palace provides a justification for its actions, as the country ranks poorly on the World Press Freedom Index. With nearly 6,000 children reportedly affected by the program, accountability and oversight have come to the forefront of the national discourse.