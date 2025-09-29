Tomahawk Tension: Russia and the U.S. Weigh in on Missile Supply to Ukraine

U.S.-Russia tensions heighten as Moscow scrutinizes the implications of potential Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine. U.S. Vice President JD Vance recently disclosed that Washington is considering Kyiv's appeal for the missiles, which boast a formidable range of 2,500 km. This development follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning that Western nations could become direct war participants if they supply crucial targeting intelligence to Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed the need for meticulous analysis regarding who controls the missiles and manages target selection. He questioned whether American personnel would be involved in launching the missiles or if Ukrainians would operate autonomously. Despite the controversy, Peskov downplayed the strategic impact of these weapons, arguing that they would not alter the current battlefield stalemate.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy sought U.S. approval to sell Tomahawks to European allies, who would then send them to Ukraine. This potential transaction awaits a decision by President Donald Trump. In further comments, U.S. special envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg indicated that the U.S. stance has shifted towards enabling Kyiv to conduct deep strikes on Russian territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)