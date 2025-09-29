Left Menu

Deadline Looms: U.S. Government Faces Potential Shutdown

The U.S. Congress must act by Tuesday to avoid a partial government shutdown, with debates ongoing over budget allocations before the fiscal year starts. Despite the Republican majority, Democrats leverage key votes, seeking to ensure health subsidies continue. Past shutdowns have had significant economic impacts and disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 15:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States faces a looming government shutdown unless Congress acts by Tuesday to secure funding. Historically, Congress often misses the deadline to allocate funds for the 438 federal agencies, opting instead for temporary spending measures. This year, partisan tensions, exacerbated under President Donald Trump's administration, risk halting essential services.

Republicans hold majority control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, but require Democratic support to pass new spending legislation. Democrats are leveraging their minority position, demanding the continuation of expanded Affordable Care Act subsidies alongside any spending agreement. Meanwhile, Republicans seek to decouple the issues.

A shutdown would furlough hundreds of thousands of federal workers, disrupt services and potentially harm the broader economy. The longest shutdown lasted 35 days during Trump's tenure, costing $3 billion. With ongoing trade tensions and Federal Reserve disagreements, the economic stakes are high, pressuring Congress to reach a resolution quickly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

