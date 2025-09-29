Left Menu

19-Year-Old Arrested in Paharganj Hit-and-Run Case

A 19-year-old man was arrested in central Delhi for a hit-and-run incident. Identified as Vishnu from Nabi Karim, he hit a pedestrian on September 25. The injured was hospitalized in a serious condition. Vishnu confessed to fleeing due to fear after hitting the pedestrian.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 15:56 IST
19-Year-Old Arrested in Paharganj Hit-and-Run Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old man has been apprehended by authorities in central Delhi for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident, as confirmed by an official on Monday.

The incident transpired on September 25 on Sadar Thana Road, where Vishnu, who hails from Nabi Karim, reportedly struck a pedestrian while operating a motorcycle. The injured individual was subsequently transported to Lady Hardinge Hospital and remains in serious condition, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan.

With no eyewitnesses available, a case was filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Paharganj police station. Detectives utilized CCTV footage and secret inputs, which led them to an abandoned motorcycle identified as the vehicle involved in the incident. Vishnu admitted that fear prompted him to flee the scene after the pedestrian unexpectedly appeared in his path, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle. The vehicle has since been confiscated by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDMC Champions Sustainability and Future-Ready Education with AI Exhibitions

NDMC Champions Sustainability and Future-Ready Education with AI Exhibitions

 India
2
India's Industrial Production grows 4 per cent in August: Govt data.

India's Industrial Production grows 4 per cent in August: Govt data.

 Global
3
Om Metallogic Gears Up for Rs. 22.35 Crore IPO on BSE SME Platform

Om Metallogic Gears Up for Rs. 22.35 Crore IPO on BSE SME Platform

 India
4
Major Drug Bust in Meghalaya: Uncovering a Network Beyond Borders

Major Drug Bust in Meghalaya: Uncovering a Network Beyond Borders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025