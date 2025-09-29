19-Year-Old Arrested in Paharganj Hit-and-Run Case

A 19-year-old man has been apprehended by authorities in central Delhi for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident, as confirmed by an official on Monday.

The incident transpired on September 25 on Sadar Thana Road, where Vishnu, who hails from Nabi Karim, reportedly struck a pedestrian while operating a motorcycle. The injured individual was subsequently transported to Lady Hardinge Hospital and remains in serious condition, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan.

With no eyewitnesses available, a case was filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Paharganj police station. Detectives utilized CCTV footage and secret inputs, which led them to an abandoned motorcycle identified as the vehicle involved in the incident. Vishnu admitted that fear prompted him to flee the scene after the pedestrian unexpectedly appeared in his path, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle. The vehicle has since been confiscated by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)