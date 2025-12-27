Left Menu

Swift Response Averts Tragedy in Vishnu Garden Blaze

A fire erupted in a residential building in West Delhi's Vishnu Garden. Authorities quickly dispatched two fire tenders. The timely intervention prevented casualties or injuries. The fire services received the alert around 7:25 PM, ensuring a prompt response as firefighting efforts continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 20:11 IST
Swift Response Averts Tragedy in Vishnu Garden Blaze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted in a residential building in West Delhi's Vishnu Garden on Saturday evening, sparking a swift response from authorities. Officials from the Delhi Fire Services deployed two fire tenders to the scene to contain the blaze.

The emergency call, received at approximately 7:25 PM, prompted immediate action as firefighters worked diligently to control the situation.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported, underscoring the effectiveness of the rapid response to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Air India Express Welcomes Its First Customized Boeing 737-8 MAX

Air India Express Welcomes Its First Customized Boeing 737-8 MAX

 India
2
Russia's Defensive Success: Intercepting the Sky

Russia's Defensive Success: Intercepting the Sky

 Global
3
TSMC Evacuates Headquarters Amid Hsinchu Earthquake

TSMC Evacuates Headquarters Amid Hsinchu Earthquake

 Taiwan
4
AIIMS Jammu Sets New Standards in Healthcare and Education

AIIMS Jammu Sets New Standards in Healthcare and Education

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025