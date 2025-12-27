Swift Response Averts Tragedy in Vishnu Garden Blaze

A fire erupted in a residential building in West Delhi's Vishnu Garden on Saturday evening, sparking a swift response from authorities. Officials from the Delhi Fire Services deployed two fire tenders to the scene to contain the blaze.

The emergency call, received at approximately 7:25 PM, prompted immediate action as firefighters worked diligently to control the situation.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported, underscoring the effectiveness of the rapid response to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)