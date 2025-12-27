Swift Response Averts Tragedy in Vishnu Garden Blaze
A fire erupted in a residential building in West Delhi's Vishnu Garden. Authorities quickly dispatched two fire tenders. The timely intervention prevented casualties or injuries. The fire services received the alert around 7:25 PM, ensuring a prompt response as firefighting efforts continue.
A fire erupted in a residential building in West Delhi's Vishnu Garden on Saturday evening, sparking a swift response from authorities. Officials from the Delhi Fire Services deployed two fire tenders to the scene to contain the blaze.
The emergency call, received at approximately 7:25 PM, prompted immediate action as firefighters worked diligently to control the situation.
Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported, underscoring the effectiveness of the rapid response to the incident.
