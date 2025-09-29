Left Menu

Thane Tribunal Awards Rs 11.07 Lakh to Crash Victims

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Thane granted Rs 11.07 lakh to two women injured in a 2022 car crash. The ruling held the driver and insurer responsible for compensation with interest. The victims' functional disabilities were assessed, attributing the crash to driver's negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:11 IST
Thane Tribunal Awards Rs 11.07 Lakh to Crash Victims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a noteworthy judgment, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane has granted a total compensation of Rs 11.07 lakh to two women injured in a car accident last year. Delivered on September 24, the judgment highlighted shared liability between the car's driver, Pravin Ramdas Shinde, and the insurance company.

The accident, which occurred on April 11, left Varsha Nilesh Dalvi and Sneha Pravin Patil, employees of the Pen panchayat samiti office, with significant injuries. The tribunal assessed Dalvi's functional disability at 10% and Patil's at 15%, attributing the mishap to the driver's excessive speed and loss of vehicle control.

Despite the insurance company's defense about the driver's license validity, the tribunal confirmed the coverage, citing a valid license from February 15, 2017, to May 29, 2026. Compensation was determined using a notional income of Rs 10,000 per month, applying a multiplier of 18 for calculation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Monsoon Havoc: Marathwada Faces Destruction and Death

Monsoon Havoc: Marathwada Faces Destruction and Death

 India
2
Leh Apex Body Boycotts Talks Amid Tensions in Ladakh

Leh Apex Body Boycotts Talks Amid Tensions in Ladakh

 India
3
Court Revokes Bail in High-Profile Sharjah Death Case

Court Revokes Bail in High-Profile Sharjah Death Case

 India
4
Congress Urges Relief After Jammu Floods

Congress Urges Relief After Jammu Floods

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025