Thane Tribunal Awards Rs 11.07 Lakh to Crash Victims

In a noteworthy judgment, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane has granted a total compensation of Rs 11.07 lakh to two women injured in a car accident last year. Delivered on September 24, the judgment highlighted shared liability between the car's driver, Pravin Ramdas Shinde, and the insurance company.

The accident, which occurred on April 11, left Varsha Nilesh Dalvi and Sneha Pravin Patil, employees of the Pen panchayat samiti office, with significant injuries. The tribunal assessed Dalvi's functional disability at 10% and Patil's at 15%, attributing the mishap to the driver's excessive speed and loss of vehicle control.

Despite the insurance company's defense about the driver's license validity, the tribunal confirmed the coverage, citing a valid license from February 15, 2017, to May 29, 2026. Compensation was determined using a notional income of Rs 10,000 per month, applying a multiplier of 18 for calculation.

