European Unity Amid Drone Threats

In a robust response to recent drone incursions that disrupted air traffic, France, Germany, and Sweden announced on Monday their decision to send military personnel and anti-drone systems to Denmark. This escalation aims to bolster security at crucial European summits scheduled in Copenhagen.

Denmark will host EU leaders on Wednesday, followed by a summit for the European Political Community on Thursday. Already on high alert due to drone sightings, the nation took the extraordinary step of grounding flights at six major airports, including the busy Copenhagen hub, last week.

With suspicions pointing towards Moscow, though no concrete evidence has been offered, the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has labeled this as a hybrid attack threatening European security. Amid ongoing tensions, NATO has stepped up its Baltic Sea mission, and Germany has stationed an air defence frigate in Copenhagen to assist with airspace monitoring.

