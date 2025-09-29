Karnataka's Controversial Survey Sparks Political Tensions

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has strongly defended the state's sweeping social, economic, and educational survey, countering calls for a boycott from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The survey, conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, is billed as a means to foster equality across the state's diverse population.

Siddaramaiah criticized the BJP, alleging that its opposition exposes a reluctance to share wealth and opportunities beyond elite circles. He highlighted similar surveys conducted without conflict in Bihar and Telangana, and questioned the BJP's differing stance on a federal caste census recently initiated by the central government.

In response to BJP leaders, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, expressing concerns over the survey's intent and data privacy issues, Siddaramaiah urged citizens to participate fully. He dismissed the BJP's objections as politically motivated, intended to maintain economic and social disparity.

