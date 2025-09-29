Left Menu

Karnataka's Controversial Survey Sparks Political Tensions

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defends a state-wide social, economic, and educational survey against BJP criticism. Intended to promote equality, the survey faces a boycott led by state BJP leaders, who claim wealth and opportunity should remain limited to the privileged. Siddaramaiah challenges these ideals, urging public participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:37 IST
Karnataka's Controversial Survey Sparks Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has strongly defended the state's sweeping social, economic, and educational survey, countering calls for a boycott from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The survey, conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, is billed as a means to foster equality across the state's diverse population.

Siddaramaiah criticized the BJP, alleging that its opposition exposes a reluctance to share wealth and opportunities beyond elite circles. He highlighted similar surveys conducted without conflict in Bihar and Telangana, and questioned the BJP's differing stance on a federal caste census recently initiated by the central government.

In response to BJP leaders, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, expressing concerns over the survey's intent and data privacy issues, Siddaramaiah urged citizens to participate fully. He dismissed the BJP's objections as politically motivated, intended to maintain economic and social disparity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Monsoon Havoc: Marathwada Faces Destruction and Death

Monsoon Havoc: Marathwada Faces Destruction and Death

 India
2
Leh Apex Body Boycotts Talks Amid Tensions in Ladakh

Leh Apex Body Boycotts Talks Amid Tensions in Ladakh

 India
3
Court Revokes Bail in High-Profile Sharjah Death Case

Court Revokes Bail in High-Profile Sharjah Death Case

 India
4
Congress Urges Relief After Jammu Floods

Congress Urges Relief After Jammu Floods

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025