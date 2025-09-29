Left Menu

Iraqi Man Jailed for Human Trafficking Fighters to Russia

An Iraqi man was sentenced to life for organizing and sending fighters from Iraq to support Russia in its conflict with Ukraine. This conviction highlights the international reach of the war and the involvement of foreign fighters on both sides. It's part of a broader pattern of global involvement.

  Iraq

An Iraqi man has received a life sentence for human trafficking, as he recruited individuals to fight for Russia against Ukraine, according to Monday's court announcement.

The Najaf Criminal Court revealed that the man, identified as Risan Falah Kamel, organized groups to fight abroad for money, violating Iraq's anti-human trafficking laws.

The conflict continues to draw foreign interest, with various nationalities reportedly fighting for both Russia and Ukraine, showcasing the war's far-reaching impact.

