Delhi Court Acquits Man in Landmark Dowry Death Case

A Delhi court acquitted Bilal Adam of dowry death and cruelty charges due to lack of evidence. Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan found no proof that Adam subjected Yasmin to cruelty, leading to her suicide. The court noted no witness testified to acts of dowry-related cruelty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:20 IST
In a significant legal development, a Delhi court has acquitted Bilal Adam of charges related to dowry death and cruelty. The case was brought forward by the Govindpuri police under Sections 498 A and 304 B of the Indian Penal Code.

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan highlighted the prosecution's failure to present compelling evidence. The allegations centered around the claim that Yasmin, the victim, was driven to suicide due to dowry-related cruelty.

The court observed that the victim's family did not testify to any cruelty or harassment by the accused. Furthermore, no suicide note was found, leaving the prosecution unable to substantiate the charges, leading to the acquittal.

