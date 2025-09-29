President Murmu Urges Young Officers to Build Skilled, Inclusive, Data-Driven India

President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, interacted with probationary officers of the Indian Statistical Service (ISS), the Indian Skill Development Service (ISDS), and the Central Engineering Service (CES) at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. Addressing the gathering, the President highlighted the transformative role that young civil servants will play in India’s journey towards becoming a prosperous, resilient, and inclusive nation.

Role of Statistical Service in Policy

Speaking to probationers of the Indian Statistical Service, President Murmu underscored the importance of accurate and timely data in policy design and governance.

“Sound policy formulation and implementation depend on accurate statistical analysis. In today’s data-driven world, the relevance of statistics has grown immensely,” she remarked.

She noted that ISS officers bear the responsibility of compiling, interpreting, and analysing official data, which forms the backbone of evidence-based governance. Their expertise in statistical methods, she added, would be vital in addressing India’s growing demand for reliable, real-time information to guide development programmes and national planning.

Skill Development Service: Building a Future-Ready Workforce

Addressing probationers from the Indian Skill Development Service, the President highlighted that knowledge and skills are the engines of economic growth and social progress. She said that as global economies undergo technological disruption, countries with a highly skilled workforce are better placed to respond to challenges and seize opportunities.

“With India advancing rapidly on a path of technology-driven growth, it is imperative that our youth embrace and adapt to advanced skills,” she observed.

The President expressed confidence that ISDS officers will emerge as a specialised cadre of skill administrators, ensuring the effective implementation of government programmes such as Skill India Mission and PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana. By doing so, they will help shape a workforce capable of driving India’s transition into a global innovation hub.

Engineers as Architects of Growth

Turning to the Central Engineering Service probationers, President Murmu underlined the vital role of engineers in nation-building. She said engineers provide the technical foundation for India’s ambitious push in infrastructure, urban development, transport, and smart cities.

“With the government’s strong focus on large-scale infrastructure, the engineering sector is poised for major growth,” she noted. She also urged engineers in institutions like the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to champion sustainable development.

She expressed satisfaction that CPWD is increasingly adopting environment-friendly measures, including green building designs, energy-efficient technologies, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

Commitment to Service and Inclusivity

President Murmu reminded all probationers that their role extends beyond policy implementation to also providing critical feedback for policy design.

“Their commitment to service and the development of weaker and marginalized sections will determine the pace of the country’s progress,” she said.

Emphasising the values of integrity, passion, and inclusiveness, she told the officers that through their sincere efforts, they could ensure India emerges as a model of strength and progress before the world.

Building India’s Future

The President concluded her address by stressing that the new generation of officers must blend professional expertise with compassion for citizens, ensuring that government policies translate into meaningful outcomes for all sections of society.

By advancing data-driven governance, skill-based development, and sustainable infrastructure, she said, the probationers would directly contribute to India’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.