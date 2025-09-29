Haryana's Digital Revolution: A Leap Towards Transparent Governance

In a bid to combat corruption and streamline operations, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled a paperless registration system, marking a significant step in the state's governance. This digital transition aims to minimize human intervention and promote eco-friendly practices by reducing paper use, reflecting the government's policy of 'minimum government-maximum governance'.

Addressing a state-level function at Babain Tehsil, Kurukshetra, Saini launched four key digital initiatives within the Revenue Department. These included a demarcation portal, a WhatsApp Chatbot, and a Revenue Court Case Management System, in addition to the paperless registration setup. The initiatives signal a new era of good governance, transparency, and citizen convenience across Haryana.

The newly introduced systems promise to end the complex and time-consuming registry processes, particularly benefiting farmers. The Demarcation Portal, utilizing rover and advanced GPS technology, offers a precise solution to land disputes, a common rural issue. Meanwhile, the WhatsApp chatbot and digital revenue court case management enhance accessibility and transparency, aligning with the state's vision of citizen-centric services.