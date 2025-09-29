Left Menu

Haryana's Digital Revolution: A Leap Towards Transparent Governance

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini introduced a paperless registration system aimed at curbing corruption and streamlining governance. The initiative eliminates complex registry procedures and minimizes unnecessary office visits, heralding technological upgrades like a demarcation portal, WhatsApp Chatbot, and Revenue Court Case Management System, enhancing transparency and citizen convenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:48 IST
Haryana's Digital Revolution: A Leap Towards Transparent Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to combat corruption and streamline operations, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled a paperless registration system, marking a significant step in the state's governance. This digital transition aims to minimize human intervention and promote eco-friendly practices by reducing paper use, reflecting the government's policy of 'minimum government-maximum governance'.

Addressing a state-level function at Babain Tehsil, Kurukshetra, Saini launched four key digital initiatives within the Revenue Department. These included a demarcation portal, a WhatsApp Chatbot, and a Revenue Court Case Management System, in addition to the paperless registration setup. The initiatives signal a new era of good governance, transparency, and citizen convenience across Haryana.

The newly introduced systems promise to end the complex and time-consuming registry processes, particularly benefiting farmers. The Demarcation Portal, utilizing rover and advanced GPS technology, offers a precise solution to land disputes, a common rural issue. Meanwhile, the WhatsApp chatbot and digital revenue court case management enhance accessibility and transparency, aligning with the state's vision of citizen-centric services.

TRENDING

1
Mumbai University and TMC Join Forces for Competitive Exam Training

Mumbai University and TMC Join Forces for Competitive Exam Training

 India
2
Israel's Strategic Blow to Hamas Leadership: A Closer Look

Israel's Strategic Blow to Hamas Leadership: A Closer Look

 Global
3
Urgent Call for Evacuation: Babies in Peril in Gaza Hospitals

Urgent Call for Evacuation: Babies in Peril in Gaza Hospitals

 Global
4
Tragic Drowning in Sonar River: A Community Mourns

Tragic Drowning in Sonar River: A Community Mourns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025