Haryana's Digital Revolution: A Leap Towards Transparent Governance
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini introduced a paperless registration system aimed at curbing corruption and streamlining governance. The initiative eliminates complex registry procedures and minimizes unnecessary office visits, heralding technological upgrades like a demarcation portal, WhatsApp Chatbot, and Revenue Court Case Management System, enhancing transparency and citizen convenience.
In a bid to combat corruption and streamline operations, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled a paperless registration system, marking a significant step in the state's governance. This digital transition aims to minimize human intervention and promote eco-friendly practices by reducing paper use, reflecting the government's policy of 'minimum government-maximum governance'.
Addressing a state-level function at Babain Tehsil, Kurukshetra, Saini launched four key digital initiatives within the Revenue Department. These included a demarcation portal, a WhatsApp Chatbot, and a Revenue Court Case Management System, in addition to the paperless registration setup. The initiatives signal a new era of good governance, transparency, and citizen convenience across Haryana.
The newly introduced systems promise to end the complex and time-consuming registry processes, particularly benefiting farmers. The Demarcation Portal, utilizing rover and advanced GPS technology, offers a precise solution to land disputes, a common rural issue. Meanwhile, the WhatsApp chatbot and digital revenue court case management enhance accessibility and transparency, aligning with the state's vision of citizen-centric services.