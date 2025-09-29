Left Menu

Tragedy in Kwara: Forest Guards Ambushed in Northcentral Nigeria

At least 12 forest guards were killed in a gunmen attack in northcentral Nigeria's Kwara state. No group has claimed responsibility, but such violence is common amid conflicts between local herders and farmers. Survivors are being treated, and officials urge calm and decisive military action against the attackers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 29-09-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 19:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In a tragic incident that underscores the escalating violence in northcentral Nigeria, gunmen have killed at least 12 forest guards in the state of Kwara. The attack occurred on Sunday in the Oke-Ode community, according to state police spokesperson Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi.

As of yet, no group has claimed responsibility for the gruesome attack. The region frequently witnesses clashes between local herders and farmers over land disputes. The herders, primarily of Fulani origin, argue that the grazing routes were legally recognized in 1965.

The bodies of the slain guards were recovered by police teams and the National Forest Security Service. Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq called for military intervention, urging residents to remain calm while praising the forest guards and local hunters for their brave efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

