Tragedy in Kwara: Forest Guards Ambushed in Northcentral Nigeria

In a tragic incident that underscores the escalating violence in northcentral Nigeria, gunmen have killed at least 12 forest guards in the state of Kwara. The attack occurred on Sunday in the Oke-Ode community, according to state police spokesperson Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi.

As of yet, no group has claimed responsibility for the gruesome attack. The region frequently witnesses clashes between local herders and farmers over land disputes. The herders, primarily of Fulani origin, argue that the grazing routes were legally recognized in 1965.

The bodies of the slain guards were recovered by police teams and the National Forest Security Service. Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq called for military intervention, urging residents to remain calm while praising the forest guards and local hunters for their brave efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)