Punjab Police Strategizes on Counter-Terrorism and Crime Networks

In a bid to strengthen security measures, Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, convened a significant meeting with high-ranking police officials to assess current counter-terrorism strategies and efforts to dismantle organized crime syndicates.

The meeting, attended by prominent figures such as the Additional DGP of the Anti-Gangster Task Force and the ADGP of Counter Intelligence, focused on proactive policing and seamless intelligence sharing to prepare for the upcoming festive season in 2025.

Yadav emphasized the importance of maintaining vigilance, enhancing visible police presence, and ensuring coordinated efforts among field units to provide a secure environment for citizens. Updates on operational preparedness and community engagement initiatives were also discussed during this strategic assembly.