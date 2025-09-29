Notorious Gang Member Nabbed After 23 Years

In a significant breakthrough, authorities in Agra have apprehended a key member of the infamous Nirbhay Gurjar gang who had eluded capture for 23 years. The individual, known by multiple aliases including Bablu and Tiger, was seized during a routine police check in the Nagla Devhans area.

Police reported that a .315 bore country-made pistol and a live cartridge were found in his possession at the time of arrest. Bablu had been a fugitive since 2002 for his alleged involvement in kidnapping activities tied to the gang, particularly the abduction of a man from Rathori village.

The arrest sheds light on Bablu's role within the gang's operations, focusing on the selection and kidnapping of victims, who were then taken to Chambal's ravines for ransom. Despite going underground after the gang leader's death in a police encounter, Bablu resurfaced in Agora, where he was allegedly planning another abduction.

