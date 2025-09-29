Minister's Mission: Addressing Punjab's Flood Devastation

In a concerted effort to address the severe flooding in Punjab, Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, visited Hoshiarpur district to assess the impact and discuss support measures with local communities, farmers, and business owners.

Thakur assured residents that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration is devoted to providing immediate relief and formulating long-term strategies to combat recurring flood challenges. She announced the release of a special installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi for affected farmers in Punjab and neighboring states.

During her inspection of the Bhakra Beas Management Board's Pong dam, Thakur honored the workers who perished during its construction and highlighted the dam's importance for local communities. She also received a memorandum from farmer leaders, urging actions such as improved dam management, compensation for losses, and enhanced regional infrastructure.

