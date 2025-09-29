Left Menu

Minister's Mission: Addressing Punjab's Flood Devastation

Union Minister Savitri Thakur visited flood-affected regions in Punjab to review conditions and ensure central government support. She promised lasting flood solutions and financial aid for farmers. The visit included dam inspections and addressing farmers' demands, with a focus on rehabilitation and infrastructure improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 29-09-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 19:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a concerted effort to address the severe flooding in Punjab, Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, visited Hoshiarpur district to assess the impact and discuss support measures with local communities, farmers, and business owners.

Thakur assured residents that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration is devoted to providing immediate relief and formulating long-term strategies to combat recurring flood challenges. She announced the release of a special installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi for affected farmers in Punjab and neighboring states.

During her inspection of the Bhakra Beas Management Board's Pong dam, Thakur honored the workers who perished during its construction and highlighted the dam's importance for local communities. She also received a memorandum from farmer leaders, urging actions such as improved dam management, compensation for losses, and enhanced regional infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

