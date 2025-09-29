Uttar Pradesh Authorities Foil 'Mujahideen Army' Plot
Uttar Pradesh ATS arrested four men allegedly plotting to form a 'Mujahideen Army' aimed at overthrowing the Indian government through violent jihad and imposing Sharia law. Influenced by radical groups, they were raising funds, planning attacks, and spreading extremist ideology. Preliminary investigations revealed plans for jihad against perceived oppressors.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) apprehended four individuals on Monday for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to establish a 'Mujahideen Army'. This group reportedly aimed to destabilize the Indian government through methods of violent jihad and the imposition of Sharia law, according to official sources.
Intelligence inputs indicated that the accused were influenced by extreme ideologies from radical Pakistani organizations, convening clandestine meetings at multiple locations. Their social media activity was also reportedly geared towards spreading extremist views.
The quartet was allegedly fundraising to secure arms and orchestrate the assassination of prominent non-Muslim religious leaders. With the ATS registering a case at its Lucknow station, officials continue investigations to uncover further details about their associates and network.
