Uttar Pradesh Authorities Foil 'Mujahideen Army' Plot

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) apprehended four individuals on Monday for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to establish a 'Mujahideen Army'. This group reportedly aimed to destabilize the Indian government through methods of violent jihad and the imposition of Sharia law, according to official sources.

Intelligence inputs indicated that the accused were influenced by extreme ideologies from radical Pakistani organizations, convening clandestine meetings at multiple locations. Their social media activity was also reportedly geared towards spreading extremist views.

The quartet was allegedly fundraising to secure arms and orchestrate the assassination of prominent non-Muslim religious leaders. With the ATS registering a case at its Lucknow station, officials continue investigations to uncover further details about their associates and network.