Ladakh Tensions: Centre Advocates Dialogue Amid Protests

The Indian government reiterated its commitment to dialogue with the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) to address Ladakh issues, despite recent protests.

The Home Ministry's statement follows KDA's refusal to engage in talks until favorable conditions are restored. Dialogue has resulted in reservations for Scheduled Tribes and women's participation in local councils.

Amid violence and tension in Leh, the Centre seeks to resume stalled discussions by extending invitations to LAB and KDA, with a focus on statehood demands and extending the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.

