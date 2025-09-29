Ladakh Tensions: Centre Advocates Dialogue Amid Protests
The Indian government emphasizes ongoing dialogue with the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) to resolve Ladakh issues. The Home Ministry assures discussions despite protests and demands for statehood. Violent protests have heightened tensions, leading to casualties and arrests, but conversations continue through a High Powered Committee.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 20:38 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian government reiterated its commitment to dialogue with the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) to address Ladakh issues, despite recent protests.
The Home Ministry's statement follows KDA's refusal to engage in talks until favorable conditions are restored. Dialogue has resulted in reservations for Scheduled Tribes and women's participation in local councils.
Amid violence and tension in Leh, the Centre seeks to resume stalled discussions by extending invitations to LAB and KDA, with a focus on statehood demands and extending the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unrest in Ladakh: Statehood Struggle Intensifies as Talks Suspended
Centre Remains Open for Dialogue with Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance
Turmoil in Leh: Jammu & Kashmir CM Demands Statehood, Denounces Violence
Omar Abdullah Warns Centre: Restore Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood
Govt always open for dialogue on Ladakh matters with Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance at any time: MHA.