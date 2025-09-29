Haryana Man Arrested for Alleged Espionage to Pakistan
A man from Haryana has been arrested for allegedly sharing Indian military secrets with Pakistan. Taufiq, from Hathin block, is accused under the Official Secrets Act, 1923. Arrest followed intelligence inputs and police interrogation revealed he charged fees to facilitate travel to Pakistan while communicating sensitive information.
A man from Haryana's Palwal district was apprehended on charges of espionage after allegedly sharing sensitive Indian military information with Pakistan, officials said Monday.
The suspect, identified as Taufiq from Alimev village, was detained following intelligence inputs. Authorities have charged him under the Official Secrets Act of 1923, alongside sedition charges.
During interrogation, it was disclosed that Taufiq had established contacts with an employee at the Pakistani embassy during a 2022 visit to Pakistan. Police are rigorously examining his communications and transactions as part of the ongoing investigation.
