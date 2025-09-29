Nagaland State Employees Rally Against IAS Selection Process

The Confederation of All Nagaland State Service Employees' Association (CANSSEA), alongside its affiliates, initiated a poster campaign in government offices and public spaces. This protest targets the recent appointment of Non-State Civil Service (Non-SCS) officers to the IAS cadre.

The move follows a September 25 screening committee meeting, criticized by the associations for ignoring previously submitted government representations. In their joint statement, they labeled the finalized selection list as flawed, arguing it bypassed the original merit-based recruitment criteria.

CANSSEA emphasized the necessity of following the March 10 circular, which mandates IAS candidates be selected through the Nagaland Public Service Commission structure to ensure merit, free from tribal or political biases. Accusations of political meddling surfaced, as CANSSEA urged the government to restore the original circular, planning continued protests until demands are met.

