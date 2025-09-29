Kashmir's Security Strategy Revamped: IGP V K Birdi Leads the Charge
Kashmir Police Chief V K Birdi held a review meeting focusing on proactive intelligence, anti-terror operations, zero-terror recruitment, and anti-drug strategies. Enhanced social media monitoring and community outreach were emphasized to address misinformation and narcotics issues.
- Country:
- India
Kashmir Police Chief V K Birdi reviewed security strategies on Monday, emphasizing proactive intelligence to mitigate emerging threats. The Inspector General of Police chaired a meeting at the Police Control Room, discussing law and order, counter-terrorism efforts, and public safety measures.
Senior officers provided insights into security and crime within their jurisdictions, highlighting anti-terror initiatives and strategic concerns such as zero-terror recruitment and strengthened security grids. The meeting also prioritized actions under the NDPS Act and property attachments against terror associates.
Birdi advocated for rigorous monitoring of social media to prevent misinformation. He directed increased anti-drug efforts, underscoring community outreach and rehabilitation. Detailed security plans were discussed, stressing inter-agency cooperation and establishing heightened surveillance in sensitive areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Major Heroin Bust in Bilaspur: Police Intensify Anti-Drug Operations
Punjab Intensifies Efforts to Combat Stubble Burning with High-Tech Surveillance
India's Leadership on Global Stage: BRICS 2026 and Strong Anti-Terrorism Stance
NATO Strengthens Surveillance in Baltic Sea
Navi Mumbai's Bold Anti-Drug Move: Rs 26.48 Crore Worth of Narcotics Destroyed