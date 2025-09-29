Left Menu

Kashmir's Security Strategy Revamped: IGP V K Birdi Leads the Charge

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:06 IST
Security
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmir Police Chief V K Birdi reviewed security strategies on Monday, emphasizing proactive intelligence to mitigate emerging threats. The Inspector General of Police chaired a meeting at the Police Control Room, discussing law and order, counter-terrorism efforts, and public safety measures.

Senior officers provided insights into security and crime within their jurisdictions, highlighting anti-terror initiatives and strategic concerns such as zero-terror recruitment and strengthened security grids. The meeting also prioritized actions under the NDPS Act and property attachments against terror associates.

Birdi advocated for rigorous monitoring of social media to prevent misinformation. He directed increased anti-drug efforts, underscoring community outreach and rehabilitation. Detailed security plans were discussed, stressing inter-agency cooperation and establishing heightened surveillance in sensitive areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

