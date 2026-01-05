Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Owaisi Over Surgical Strike Remarks Amidst Anti-Terror Campaign

BJP leader Gaurav Vallabh criticized AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi for questioning India's military actions, while highlighting the ongoing campaign against terrorism and Naxalism. Vallabh emphasized India’s resolve to treat any terrorist act as an attack by Pakistan. Owaisi suggested India replicate a US operation to capture 26/11 attack masterminds.

BJP Criticizes Owaisi Over Surgical Strike Remarks Amidst Anti-Terror Campaign
BJP leader Gaurav Vallabh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gaurav Vallabh has strongly criticized AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his remarks questioning India's surgical strikes and the capability of the armed forces. Vallabh emphasized that the nation has launched a decisive campaign against terrorism and Naxalism, categorizing any terrorist act as equivalent to an attack by Pakistan.

Addressing ANI on Sunday, Vallabh noted, "Owaisi and his allies demanded evidence of the surgical strike, questioning the number of Indian fighter jets lost. This marks the first time that the nation has undertaken a definitive stance against terrorism, implementing a policy against simultaneous bloodshed and water flow." He remarked on a dedicated operation against Naxalism and terrorism, highlighting commitments from the Home Minister and Prime Minister to eradicate these threats.

Owaisi, at a gathering in Mumbai ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to emulate the Trump administration's recent operation in Venezuela to apprehend the orchestrator of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The US forces had captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, accused of drug trafficking and narco-terrorism, in a covert operation. Owaisi questioned why similar steps couldn't be taken to bring the 26/11 attack mastermind to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

