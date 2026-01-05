BJP Criticizes Owaisi Over Surgical Strike Remarks Amidst Anti-Terror Campaign

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gaurav Vallabh has strongly criticized AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his remarks questioning India's surgical strikes and the capability of the armed forces. Vallabh emphasized that the nation has launched a decisive campaign against terrorism and Naxalism, categorizing any terrorist act as equivalent to an attack by Pakistan.

Addressing ANI on Sunday, Vallabh noted, "Owaisi and his allies demanded evidence of the surgical strike, questioning the number of Indian fighter jets lost. This marks the first time that the nation has undertaken a definitive stance against terrorism, implementing a policy against simultaneous bloodshed and water flow." He remarked on a dedicated operation against Naxalism and terrorism, highlighting commitments from the Home Minister and Prime Minister to eradicate these threats.

Owaisi, at a gathering in Mumbai ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to emulate the Trump administration's recent operation in Venezuela to apprehend the orchestrator of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The US forces had captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, accused of drug trafficking and narco-terrorism, in a covert operation. Owaisi questioned why similar steps couldn't be taken to bring the 26/11 attack mastermind to justice.

