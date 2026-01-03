Punjab Strengthens Anti-Drug Battle with 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' Phase Two

The Punjab government is set to launch the second phase of its anti-narcotic initiative, 'Yudh Nashian Virudh', on January 5, as confirmed by state minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond.

Following the first phase's success, the campaign will see rehabilitated youths actively engage in spreading awareness about drug addiction's dangers, fostering a collective stand against this societal issue.

With Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's approval, the campaign enhances its enforcement strategy, reflecting a zero-tolerance stance towards drug smugglers, as thousands have already faced arrests in the initial phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)