Ladakh's Struggle: Seeking Justice Amidst Turmoil

The Leh Apex Body (LAB), in response to the recent violence that left four protesters dead, has declared it will not participate in government talks until normalcy returns to Ladakh. This hardening stance highlights the community's deep-seated grievances and demands for proper investigations and the release of detainees.

Key demands from LAB include a judicial inquiry led by a retired Supreme Court judge into the fatalities and the release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, detained under the National Security Act. The LAB's leaders emphasized Ladakh's loyalty to the nation while rejecting derogatory labels.

The ongoing unrest stems from LAB's call for statehood and the extension of constitutional protections. As tensions rise with security forces blamed for excessive aggression, the LAB continues to push for their longstanding aspirations, advocating justice for their community's fallen heroes.