Ladakh's Struggle: Seeking Justice Amidst Turmoil
Following the deaths of four protesters, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) has decided to refrain from discussions with the government until conditions in Ladakh stabilize. They demand a judicial probe into the killings and the release of detainees, including activist Sonam Wangchuk, to reconsider engagement in talks.
- Country:
- India
The Leh Apex Body (LAB), in response to the recent violence that left four protesters dead, has declared it will not participate in government talks until normalcy returns to Ladakh. This hardening stance highlights the community's deep-seated grievances and demands for proper investigations and the release of detainees.
Key demands from LAB include a judicial inquiry led by a retired Supreme Court judge into the fatalities and the release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, detained under the National Security Act. The LAB's leaders emphasized Ladakh's loyalty to the nation while rejecting derogatory labels.
The ongoing unrest stems from LAB's call for statehood and the extension of constitutional protections. As tensions rise with security forces blamed for excessive aggression, the LAB continues to push for their longstanding aspirations, advocating justice for their community's fallen heroes.
ALSO READ
Unrest in Ladakh: Statehood Struggle Intensifies as Talks Suspended
Turmoil in Leh: Jammu & Kashmir CM Demands Statehood, Denounces Violence
Omar Abdullah Warns Centre: Restore Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood
Dialogue mechanism established with LAB and KDA through HPC yielded good results: Union Home Ministry on Ladakh statehood agitation row.
Unrest in Ladakh: Protests, Violence, and Arrests Amidst Demands for Sixth Schedule Inclusion