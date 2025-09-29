Sectarian Tensions Escalate Amidst Durga Puja in Khagrachhari

The interim government of Bangladesh accused external influences of inciting sectarian violence in the northeastern Khagrachhari hill district. Tensions erupted into violence that left three dead and numerous injured during ongoing Durga Puja celebrations.

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury pointed fingers at former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and India, though no evidence was presented. The government insists on the implementation of strict measures to counteract further unrest.

Section 144 was enforced to prevent gatherings, yet tensions simmered, with reports indicating continued fear among locals of renewed violence. An investigation is promised after the unrest injured several army and police personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)