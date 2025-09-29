Unrest in Ladakh: Statehood Struggle Intensifies as Talks Suspended

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) announced the suspension of talks with the Indian government, demanding a judicial inquiry into police actions during recent protests in Ladakh. LAB leaders stated talks would only resume if these conditions were addressed.

LAB's decision follows the death of four protestors, escalating tensions over the 2019 Union Territory status granted to Ladakh, which many feel falls short of justice. LAB demands include statehood and constitutional safeguards.

The unrest has severely impacted Ladakh's tourism, already struggling after the April Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Stakeholders report significant impacts due to curfews and shutdowns, further dampening tourist confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)