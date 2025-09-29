Left Menu

Unrest in Ladakh: Statehood Struggle Intensifies as Talks Suspended

The Leh Apex Body has suspended talks with the Indian government, demanding a judicial inquiry into alleged police excesses during recent protests in Ladakh. The move follows the unrest caused by the region's dissatisfaction with its 2019 Union Territory status, which hasn't met local expectations.

Updated: 29-09-2025 21:35 IST
  • India

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) announced the suspension of talks with the Indian government, demanding a judicial inquiry into police actions during recent protests in Ladakh. LAB leaders stated talks would only resume if these conditions were addressed.

LAB's decision follows the death of four protestors, escalating tensions over the 2019 Union Territory status granted to Ladakh, which many feel falls short of justice. LAB demands include statehood and constitutional safeguards.

The unrest has severely impacted Ladakh's tourism, already struggling after the April Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Stakeholders report significant impacts due to curfews and shutdowns, further dampening tourist confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

