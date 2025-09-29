Left Menu

Forged Government Documents Trigger Police Action

An FIR has been filed after forged documents with a fake signature of an official were discovered. Assistant Commissioner Kalyani Gupta reported the issue, emphasizing her absence during the alleged incident. The police are investigating under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), targeting cheating and forgery offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:37 IST
Forged Government Documents Trigger Police Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Forged government documents bearing a fake signature have prompted the police to register an FIR, according to authorities. The documents allegedly benefited a trader, sparking an investigation.

Kalyani Gupta, Assistant Commissioner in Keylong, lodged the complaint, revealing that she was informed about the fraudulent signature by Raghav Sharma, Director of Rural Development. Gupta stressed that at the time of the document's issuance, she was stationed in Keylong, not Shimla, and believes more forged documents may exist.

The police have filed a zero FIR under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including charges of cheating, forgery, and fraudulent use of documents. The investigation is actively proceeding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Rs 20,000 Crore Plea: Vidhan Sabha Unites for Flood Relief

Punjab's Rs 20,000 Crore Plea: Vidhan Sabha Unites for Flood Relief

 India
2
India-Bhutan Talks Strengthen Energy and Connectivity Ties

India-Bhutan Talks Strengthen Energy and Connectivity Ties

 India
3
Pune Gangster's Passport Puzzle: Nilesh Ghaywal's Evasive Escape

Pune Gangster's Passport Puzzle: Nilesh Ghaywal's Evasive Escape

 India
4
Marquez's Triumphant Return: A Bet on Ducati Wins Big

Marquez's Triumphant Return: A Bet on Ducati Wins Big

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025