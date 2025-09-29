Forged Government Documents Trigger Police Action

Forged government documents bearing a fake signature have prompted the police to register an FIR, according to authorities. The documents allegedly benefited a trader, sparking an investigation.

Kalyani Gupta, Assistant Commissioner in Keylong, lodged the complaint, revealing that she was informed about the fraudulent signature by Raghav Sharma, Director of Rural Development. Gupta stressed that at the time of the document's issuance, she was stationed in Keylong, not Shimla, and believes more forged documents may exist.

The police have filed a zero FIR under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including charges of cheating, forgery, and fraudulent use of documents. The investigation is actively proceeding.

(With inputs from agencies.)