Agnelli Heirloom Showdown: Elkann vs. Agnelli

John Elkann, the chairman of Ferrari and Stellantis, is confronting a legal challenge from his mother, Margherita Agnelli, over a disputed handwritten amendment in Gianni Agnelli's will. The document, introduced during a Turin court hearing, could influence the control of Exor, the Agnelli family investment firm.

The controversy centers on who should inherit a 25% stake in the Dicembre holding company, initially allocated to Elkann's late uncle, Edoardo, in a 1998 note. A prior 1996 document had favored Elkann, who ultimately received the share, leading to his dominant position in Dicembre.

Margherita Agnelli's legal representatives argue that the newly surfaced document could affect the inheritance agreements reached in 2004. Elkann's team dismisses the note's relevance, maintaining that prior settlements regarding Gianni Agnelli's estate remain intact.

