Left Menu

Agnelli Heirloom Showdown: Elkann vs. Agnelli

John Elkann, chairman of Ferrari and Stellantis, is embroiled in a legal battle with his mother, Margherita Agnelli, over a handwritten amendment to the will of Gianni Agnelli. The note questions the ownership of Dicembre, a holding company at the helm of the Agnelli family investment firm Exor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 22:47 IST
Agnelli Heirloom Showdown: Elkann vs. Agnelli

John Elkann, the chairman of Ferrari and Stellantis, is confronting a legal challenge from his mother, Margherita Agnelli, over a disputed handwritten amendment in Gianni Agnelli's will. The document, introduced during a Turin court hearing, could influence the control of Exor, the Agnelli family investment firm.

The controversy centers on who should inherit a 25% stake in the Dicembre holding company, initially allocated to Elkann's late uncle, Edoardo, in a 1998 note. A prior 1996 document had favored Elkann, who ultimately received the share, leading to his dominant position in Dicembre.

Margherita Agnelli's legal representatives argue that the newly surfaced document could affect the inheritance agreements reached in 2004. Elkann's team dismisses the note's relevance, maintaining that prior settlements regarding Gianni Agnelli's estate remain intact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unity and Development: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Uttar Pradesh

Unity and Development: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
India and Canada Rebuild Diplomatic Bridges

India and Canada Rebuild Diplomatic Bridges

 India
3
Sri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Donates Rs 10 Crore for Maharashtra Flood Relief

Sri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Donates Rs 10 Crore for Maharashtra Flood Rel...

 India
4
Senate Sets Vote to Prevent Government Shutdown

Senate Sets Vote to Prevent Government Shutdown

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025