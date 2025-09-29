In a bold address to the United Nations General Assembly, North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Kim Son Gyong declared that relinquishing the nation's nuclear program would equate to surrendering its sovereignty. This assertion marks Pyongyang's first official UN statement since 2018, underscoring the program's significance as a national security pillar.

North Korea has faced UN sanctions since 2006 over its nuclear and missile developments. However, Kim emphasized that these restrictions contradict the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) constitution and right to exist. As global tensions simmer, maintaining a strong deterrent remains a paramount priority for the state.

Despite proposals from Russia and China to alleviate humanitarian sanctions on North Korea, the country shows no signs of altering its nuclear course. Ties between Moscow and Pyongyang have strengthened, particularly in light of shared geopolitical interests and military collaborations in regions like Ukraine.

