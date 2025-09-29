In a significant development, Serbian police have detained 11 individuals accused of orchestrating anti-Semitic and Islamophobic acts in Paris. The suspects allegedly placed pig heads outside multiple mosques and targeted Jewish sites under instructions from a foreign intelligence agency, according to Serbia's interior ministry.

The ministry further reported that the accused were trained in Serbia, and their actions involved spreading hateful ideologies. A prime suspect, known only by the initials M.G., is believed to have provided training on foreign orders and remains at large as authorities pursue further investigation.

France's Muslim community, the largest in Europe, was particularly alarmed by these acts, which sought to sow discord, similar to past actions attributed to Russian interference. With Serbia holding close ties to Moscow, the intertwining of these international relationships remains under scrutiny.