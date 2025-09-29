Left Menu

Serbian Arrests Shine Light on Interfaith Tensions and Foreign Plots

Eleven Serbians were arrested for anti-Semitic and Islamophobic acts in Paris, allegedly orchestrated by a foreign intelligence service. The actions included placing pig heads outside mosques and defacing Jewish sites. Serbia's ties with Russia are under scrutiny as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 29-09-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 23:03 IST
Serbian Arrests Shine Light on Interfaith Tensions and Foreign Plots
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Serbia

In a significant development, Serbian police have detained 11 individuals accused of orchestrating anti-Semitic and Islamophobic acts in Paris. The suspects allegedly placed pig heads outside multiple mosques and targeted Jewish sites under instructions from a foreign intelligence agency, according to Serbia's interior ministry.

The ministry further reported that the accused were trained in Serbia, and their actions involved spreading hateful ideologies. A prime suspect, known only by the initials M.G., is believed to have provided training on foreign orders and remains at large as authorities pursue further investigation.

France's Muslim community, the largest in Europe, was particularly alarmed by these acts, which sought to sow discord, similar to past actions attributed to Russian interference. With Serbia holding close ties to Moscow, the intertwining of these international relationships remains under scrutiny.

TRENDING

1
India and Canada Rebuild Diplomatic Bridges

India and Canada Rebuild Diplomatic Bridges

 India
2
Sri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Donates Rs 10 Crore for Maharashtra Flood Relief

Sri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Donates Rs 10 Crore for Maharashtra Flood Rel...

 India
3
Senate Sets Vote to Prevent Government Shutdown

Senate Sets Vote to Prevent Government Shutdown

 United States
4
India Shines at Asian Aquatics Championships with Historic Diving Bronze

India Shines at Asian Aquatics Championships with Historic Diving Bronze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025