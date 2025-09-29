Left Menu

Trump Administration Revives Lenient Gun Export Policies

President Trump’s administration has repealed restrictions on civilian firearms exports initially imposed by Biden. This opens up sales to high-risk countries and benefits U.S. gun manufacturers, despite concerns over diversion to criminals. The move aligns with Trump’s pro-gun ownership stance, contrasting sharply with Biden's restrictive approach.

29-09-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant policy reversal, the Trump administration has rescinded Biden-era restrictions on civilian firearms exports. The move lifts sales barriers to 36 nations identified as high-risk, aiming to create substantial export opportunities for U.S. gun manufacturers.

The Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security justified the decision by highlighting potential economic benefits. It emphasizes a restoration of rules from Trump's first term, thereby opening international markets previously restricted by the Biden administration's efforts to control arms diversion to criminal elements.

The policy shift aligns with Trump's steadfast opposition to stricter gun control measures and enhances commercial prospects for firearms giants like Sturm, Ruger & Co and Smith & Wesson Brands. While maintaining certain export controls, the new rules could boost economic activity in the sector substantially.

