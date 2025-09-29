Madagascar's Government Dissolution Amidst Gen Z-Inspired Protests: A Call for Dialogue and Reform

In response to youth-led protests over worsening water and power shortages, Malagasy President Andry Rajoelina announced the dissolution of the government on Monday.

The unrest, largely influenced by Gen Z movements in Kenya and Nepal, marks the largest such demonstrations in Madagascar in years. These rallies significantly challenge Rajoelina's leadership since his recent 2023 re-election.

The president offered an apology for governmental shortcomings and vowed to engage in dialogue with the youth while ensuring support for affected businesses. The protests have seen significant casualties, with both protestors and bystanders affected, although official figures remain contested.