South Korea's Digital Infrastructure Set for Major Overhaul
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has ordered inspections of government data systems for safety flaws after a fire disrupted online services at a major data centre. The blaze destroyed servers at the National Information Resources Service, and recovery of online services is ongoing. Reports are due next week.
In response to a recent fire at a state data centre, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has called for comprehensive inspections of all government data systems for safety vulnerabilities.
The incident, which occurred last Friday, has significantly disrupted various online public services, as the blaze at the National Information Resources Service led to server destruction and shutdowns.
Efforts to restore these services are still underway, and the president has mandated that inspection reports be submitted by next week to ensure systemic safety improvements.
