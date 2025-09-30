Left Menu

South Korea's Digital Infrastructure Set for Major Overhaul

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has ordered inspections of government data systems for safety flaws after a fire disrupted online services at a major data centre. The blaze destroyed servers at the National Information Resources Service, and recovery of online services is ongoing. Reports are due next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 30-09-2025 06:52 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 06:52 IST
South Korea's Digital Infrastructure Set for Major Overhaul
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In response to a recent fire at a state data centre, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has called for comprehensive inspections of all government data systems for safety vulnerabilities.

The incident, which occurred last Friday, has significantly disrupted various online public services, as the blaze at the National Information Resources Service led to server destruction and shutdowns.

Efforts to restore these services are still underway, and the president has mandated that inspection reports be submitted by next week to ensure systemic safety improvements.

TRENDING

1
Currency Markets in Peril as U.S. Government Teeters on Shutdown

Currency Markets in Peril as U.S. Government Teeters on Shutdown

 Global
2
South Korea and Japan: New Trade Alliances Amid Historical Tensions

South Korea and Japan: New Trade Alliances Amid Historical Tensions

 South Korea
3
Tragedy at Texas Casino: Gunfire Erupts in Eagle Pass

Tragedy at Texas Casino: Gunfire Erupts in Eagle Pass

 Global
4
Trump Raises Tariffs to Protect U.S. Wood Industry

Trump Raises Tariffs to Protect U.S. Wood Industry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025