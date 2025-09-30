South Korea's Digital Infrastructure Set for Major Overhaul

In response to a recent fire at a state data centre, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has called for comprehensive inspections of all government data systems for safety vulnerabilities.

The incident, which occurred last Friday, has significantly disrupted various online public services, as the blaze at the National Information Resources Service led to server destruction and shutdowns.

Efforts to restore these services are still underway, and the president has mandated that inspection reports be submitted by next week to ensure systemic safety improvements.