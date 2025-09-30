Left Menu

Tariff Tremors: How Trump's Policies Shake Global Markets

President Trump plans new tariffs on imported goods as a potential U.S. government shutdown looms. Markets globally reacted, with commodities like gold hitting records. Economic data from China and Japan showed signs of strain, while European markets opened weaker amidst ongoing trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 10:06 IST
Tariff Tremors: How Trump's Policies Shake Global Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The global financial scene is tense as President Donald Trump announced new tariffs, targeting bathroom vanities, lumber, and cabinets, among other goods. This move adds to the existing duties on foreign furniture, set to begin October 14, amid looming government shutdown concerns.

Asian markets absorbed this overnight news, resulting in mixed reactions. While some commodities, like gold, reached record highs, uncertainty weighed on major economies. Official data from China indicates a continuous shrink in manufacturing, marking the sixth month of contraction. Similarly, Japan's industrial output fell significantly in August.

In Europe, market futures indicated a cautious opening. Key economic indicators, such as U.S. labor data and European inflation figures, are anticipated to drive market sentiment. With the potential halt in non-farm payroll releases, global attention turns towards alternative economic insights.

TRENDING

1
NBA Stars Share Strategies and Challenges Ahead of New Season

NBA Stars Share Strategies and Challenges Ahead of New Season

 Global
2
Reviving Dreams: The Earth Titanium Project's Comeback Story

Reviving Dreams: The Earth Titanium Project's Comeback Story

 United States
3
Global Pharmaceutical Industry Turbulence: Leadership Changes and Strategic Moves

Global Pharmaceutical Industry Turbulence: Leadership Changes and Strategic ...

 Global
4
ExxonMobil Eyes Mozambique Expansion Amid Security Concerns

ExxonMobil Eyes Mozambique Expansion Amid Security Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025