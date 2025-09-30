Mysterious Explosion Rocks Alur Taluk Home, Injures Couple Severely
A couple was severely injured due to a mysterious explosion in Alur taluk, Hassan district. Initially thought to be a cylinder blast, the exact cause remains unknown as investigations continue, involving a bomb disposal squad. The injured couple has been transported to Bengaluru for medical care.
An unexplained explosion at a residence in Alur taluk, Hassan district, has left a couple seriously injured, according to authorities.
Investigations are ongoing after what was initially suspected to be a cylinder blast; however, police have yet to determine the precise cause.
A bomb disposal team has been deployed to examine the site, while the injured—Kavya, 28, and Sudarshan, 32—are receiving treatment at Victoria Hospital, Bengaluru.
