Mysterious Explosion Rocks Alur Taluk Home, Injures Couple Severely

An unexplained explosion at a residence in Alur taluk, Hassan district, has left a couple seriously injured, according to authorities.

Investigations are ongoing after what was initially suspected to be a cylinder blast; however, police have yet to determine the precise cause.

A bomb disposal team has been deployed to examine the site, while the injured—Kavya, 28, and Sudarshan, 32—are receiving treatment at Victoria Hospital, Bengaluru.