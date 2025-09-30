Left Menu

India's 2023 Crime Report: A Statistical Insight

In 2023, India's murder cases fell by 2.8%, while crimes against Scheduled Tribes surged by 28%. Cybercrimes also saw a significant rise, with a 31.2% increase. Overall, cognizable crimes increased by 7.2% from 2022. Crimes against women rose slightly, driven by domestic cruelty and abduction cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 10:41 IST
India experienced a reduction in murder cases by 2.8% in 2023, with total cases standing at 27,721, compared to the previous year, according to the National Crime Records Bureau.

However, crimes against Scheduled Tribes increased by 28%, and cybercrimes surged by 31.2%, highlighting growing concerns over internet-related offenses.

Overall, reported cognizable crimes rose by 7.2% nationwide, with domestic cruelty and abductions among the contributing factors to a slight increase in women's crime cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

