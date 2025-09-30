Tragic Violation in Chitrakoot: Pursuit of Justice for Deaf-Mute Victim

A chilling incident has unfolded in Chitrakoot district, where a 13-year-old deaf and mute girl was reportedly raped by a septuagenarian, according to local authorities.

The suspect, identified as 70-year-old Kallu Rajput, is believed to have lured the girl into his backyard where the assault occurred. A police manhunt is currently underway as the perpetrator remains elusive.

The victim's statement was obtained in court with the assistance of a specialist in deaf and mute communication, and she has undergone a medical examination to aid the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)