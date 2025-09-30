Left Menu

Tragic Violation in Chitrakoot: Pursuit of Justice for Deaf-Mute Victim

In Chitrakoot district, a 13-year-old deaf and mute girl was allegedly raped by a 70-year-old neighbor. The accused, Kallu Rajput, is currently at large, with police in pursuit. The girl's statement was recorded in court using a language expert, and a medical examination was conducted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda | Updated: 30-09-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 11:08 IST
Tragic Violation in Chitrakoot: Pursuit of Justice for Deaf-Mute Victim
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A chilling incident has unfolded in Chitrakoot district, where a 13-year-old deaf and mute girl was reportedly raped by a septuagenarian, according to local authorities.

The suspect, identified as 70-year-old Kallu Rajput, is believed to have lured the girl into his backyard where the assault occurred. A police manhunt is currently underway as the perpetrator remains elusive.

The victim's statement was obtained in court with the assistance of a specialist in deaf and mute communication, and she has undergone a medical examination to aid the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rare U.S.-Iran Cooperation: Deportation Flight Takes Off

Rare U.S.-Iran Cooperation: Deportation Flight Takes Off

 Global
2
Omar Abdullah Boosts Ganderbal with Mega Development Projects

Omar Abdullah Boosts Ganderbal with Mega Development Projects

 India
3
Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Cyclist in Ballia

Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Cyclist in Ballia

 India
4
Netanyahu's Gamble: The High-Stakes Peace Proposal for Gaza

Netanyahu's Gamble: The High-Stakes Peace Proposal for Gaza

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025