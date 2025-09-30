Tragic Violation in Chitrakoot: Pursuit of Justice for Deaf-Mute Victim
In Chitrakoot district, a 13-year-old deaf and mute girl was allegedly raped by a 70-year-old neighbor. The accused, Kallu Rajput, is currently at large, with police in pursuit. The girl's statement was recorded in court using a language expert, and a medical examination was conducted.
A chilling incident has unfolded in Chitrakoot district, where a 13-year-old deaf and mute girl was reportedly raped by a septuagenarian, according to local authorities.
The suspect, identified as 70-year-old Kallu Rajput, is believed to have lured the girl into his backyard where the assault occurred. A police manhunt is currently underway as the perpetrator remains elusive.
The victim's statement was obtained in court with the assistance of a specialist in deaf and mute communication, and she has undergone a medical examination to aid the investigation.
